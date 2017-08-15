A Complete List Of People And Things That Make Kawhi Leonard Smile

Instagram/@hairweavekiller

Kawhi Leonard is the NBA’s quietest superstar, following in the footsteps of his predecessor in San Antonio, Tim Duncan. It has been a Spurs tradition, either purposefully or coincidentally, for more than a decade that their star player be a fundamentally sound, extraordinarily good player on the court and a very private person off of it.

The biggest difference between Duncan and Leonard is in their demeanor off the floor. Duncan, while a private person, is known as a funny guy who loves to pull pranks and joke on his friends and teammates. Leonard is, well, quiet, even to those he’s closer to. This makes him something of an enigma. He’s a superstar level NBA player that prefers to go about his day as if he’s just an anonymous person living in San Antonio. It’s one of the things that makes some have hesitation when determining whether he’s truly a superstar.

Fans like to have the chance to humanize the players they watch dominated in sports. We want to know something about what makes these superior athletes more like us. What music do they like? What TV shows do they watch? What do they do off of the court or field for fun? We know the answers to those questions for most people, but that remains a bit of a mystery with regards to Kawhi Leonard.

ESPN recently did a video bit asking his teammates (and Leonard himself) what makes him laugh. The answers Leonard gave were very generic. He lists “TV shows, funny movies, and jokes” which are the kinds of answers you’d give if you wanted people to think you weren’t a robot and enjoyed all of the things other people like.