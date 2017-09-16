Kemba Walker’s New Air Jordan XXXII Colorway Goes Perfectly With The Hornets’ Classic Uniforms

The best jersey that we’ve seen since Nike has taken over the production of NBA gear has come via the Charlotte Hornets. While the team technically doesn’t wear Nike — it’s the only squad in the Association that rocks Jordan Brand thanks to the whole “they’re owned by Michael Jordan” thing — the Hornets’ classic uniforms are absolutely gorgeous and are a call back to when the team would wear all teal.

While it’s possible we may see better unis than this sometime during the offseason, these are kind of lapping the field right now. And even better, Hornets star Kemba Walker got a special pair of kicks to match. Walker was the Hornets representative on Friday night during Nike and the NBA’s “statement edition” uniform unveiling. While he was there, he showed off these new kicks.

Kemba @_kw15 Walker gives us a close look at his "Hornets" Air Jordan 32 PE #NiceKicks

These are a special colorway on the Air Jordan XXXIIs, and they’re fantastic. Walker wasn’t the only NBA player at the jersey unveiling who got to rock their own Jordan XXXII colorways, as Mike Conley wore a pair as he showed off the Memphis Grizzlies’ jerseys.

