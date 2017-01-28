Kemba Walker Sent Derrick Rose To The Floor With A Nasty Dribble Move

Kemba Walker why you do D.Rose like that!? 😬 pic.twitter.com/sWLA8rfbPk — • Kjay • (@_kjayyyyy) January 28, 2017

Kemba Walker was named a first-time All-Star on Thursday, and for very good reason. Over the past couple of seasons, he’s established himself as one of the league’s most explosive and dynamic point guards. He’s also got some of the filthiest handles in the NBA.

On Friday night, the New York City native was back on his old stomping grounds for a game against the Knicks, and he wasted little time putting Derrick Rose on his highlight reel with a wicked ankle-breaking move that sent the former MVP to the floor. (We’ll pause here for all the requisite jokes about Rose re-injuring his knees as a result).

With a 23-23 record, the Hornets are currently clinging to the seventh seed in the East, but they’ve won just three out of their last 10 games. They’ll definitely need Walker playing at an All-Star level from here on out if they want to clinch a playoff berth this spring and try to make a little noise in the postseason.

Beating a guileless and perpetually slumping Knicks team would be a good start. Right now, they’re trailing New York 54-51 at the half. Walker leads the way for the Hornets with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field.