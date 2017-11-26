Getty Image

Kemba Walker has looked like an All-Star for the second year in a row. While the Hornets are currently on the outside looking in for one of the eight playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, Walker has put up big numbers and has done everything he can to establish himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA.

But unfortunately for Charlotte, Walker was down and in pain during the Hornets’ game against San Antonio on Saturday night. Walker ran into a screen courtesy of Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge during the third quarter.

It wasn’t an illegal screen from Aldridge or anything, he just collided with Walker awkwardly. It led to Walker writhing on the ground in pain.