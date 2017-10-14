The Cavs Cut Kendrick Perkins But He Could Take The Team’s Offer To Start Coaching

#NBA Tipoff #Cleveland Cavaliers
Sports Writer
10.14.17

Getty Image

Kendrick Perkins has become a bit of a cult NBA hero during the twilight of his career. His big, bruising style made him an NBA villain during his tenure with the Big-3 era Boston Celtics, but with the NBA transitioning to a smaller, more skill-based game, you just don’t see as many Kendrick Perkins types as you used to.

He represents a dying breed of NBA center, not to mention his hilarious personality and on-court demeanor. That’s a good combination for internet fame.

But Perkins’ latest NBA comeback appears to have hit a roadblock, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Cleveland Cavaliers had waived the forward.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKENDRICK PERKINSNBA Tipoff

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP