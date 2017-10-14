Getty Image

Kendrick Perkins has become a bit of a cult NBA hero during the twilight of his career. His big, bruising style made him an NBA villain during his tenure with the Big-3 era Boston Celtics, but with the NBA transitioning to a smaller, more skill-based game, you just don’t see as many Kendrick Perkins types as you used to.

He represents a dying breed of NBA center, not to mention his hilarious personality and on-court demeanor. That’s a good combination for internet fame.

But Perkins’ latest NBA comeback appears to have hit a roadblock, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Cleveland Cavaliers had waived the forward.