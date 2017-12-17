Getty Image

Former Detriot Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed a 1-year, $18 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. $18 million for one year of work is nothing to sneeze at, but Caldwell-Pope was hoping to lock down a longer-term deal in free agency, and that offer never materialized.

It’s unclear exactly how much Caldwell-Pope’s legal trouble impacted teams’ interest in free agency, but it would be hard to believe that it wasn’t some kind of factor. Just weeks before free agency began, Caldwell-Pope was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. It would come out later that Caldwell-Pope wasn’t actually operating the vehicle, and instead, Caldwell-Pope plead guilty to allowing someone else to operate his vehicle while under the influence.

Caldwell-Pope was initially sentenced to 12 months of probation. According to ESPN, however, Caldwell-Pope’s good behavior and rigorous work schedule is going to allow him to end his probation early, but there is a catch.