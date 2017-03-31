Getty Image

The 2016-2017 NBA season isn’t officially over for the Detroit Pistons, but the team’s chances of a late-season playoff run were severely damaged after a fifth consecutive loss earlier this week. That defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat came in brutal fashion at home in Auburn Hills, and just hours later, shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope compounded the misery when he was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Derick Hutchinson of Local 4 WDIV Detroit brings word of Caldwell-Pope’s arrest.

Police said Caldwell-Pope was pulled over around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on Auburn Road near Squirrel Road after being clocked driving 45 mph in a 25 mph zone. The advanced roadside impairment officer said when he walked up to the car, he smelled alcohol. He put Caldwell-Pope through sobriety tests and placed him under arrest, police said. Caldwell-Pope was “very cooperative” with the officer, authorities said. He was issued a ticket for DUI after a Breathalyzer test at the police station registered his blood-alcohol content at 0.08.

Following the breaking news, the Pistons released something of a no-comment to the Detroit News.

"The organization is aware of the situation," a team spokesperson texted to The News. No further comment. https://t.co/jIrGkP3IuG — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) March 31, 2017

This is, of course, a terrible look for Caldwell-Pope, even with knowledge that he was “very cooperative” with police. The 24-year-old guard will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2016-2017 season and, after an encouraging performance this season, Caldwell-Pope is expected to command something close to a max-level contract on the open market.

It remains to be seen as to what kind of legal issues Caldwell-Pope could face or whether they will have any impact on his pending free agency, but we can all agree that driving while even borderline intoxicated is a terrible idea. Hail an Uber or Lyft ride. Call a cab. Do something else.