Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Will Still Play For The Lakers During A 25-Day Jail Sentence

#NBA Jumpstart #LA Lakers
Sports Writer
12.21.17

Getty Image

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed a one-year, $18 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer after playing out his rookie contract in Detroit. While an $18 million salary isn’t chump change, Caldwell-Pope was certainly hoping for a long-term deal considering his age and skill set.

But unfortunately for Caldwell-Pope, legal troubles resulted in a less-than-ideal narrative for his free agency, as he was initially arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. It would later come out that the charges against him concluded he wasn’t actually operating the vehicle, but rather, he allowed someone that was intoxicated to operate his vehicle. The initial sentence was 12 months of probation with various benchmarks and drug testing that could either reduce or worsen his punishment.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Caldwell-Pope would be entering a 25-day program that would see his probation end, but there was a catch. The strict program he was in required him to stay in the state of California, meaning he couldn’t travel with the team when it left the state. Aside from the no travel order, the details of his program were rather vague.

