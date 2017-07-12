Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Will Join The Lakers On A Lucrative One-Year Deal

07.12.17 21 mins ago

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers for one year. Brian Windhorst of ESPN dropped the news on Wednesday night, documenting the latest chapter in what has been a strange offseason for the young wing.

Caldwell-Pope turned 24 in February and enjoyed arguably his best NBA season in 2016-2017. The fourth-year shooting guard averaged 13.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while making a career-high 35 percent of his three-point attempts and excelling on the defensive end of the floor.

