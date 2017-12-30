Getty Image

Kobe Bryant had a lot of signature moves throughout his career. Let’s set aside for a moment the fact that many of them were simply Michael Jordan reduxes and home in on one particularly jaw-dropping move that he executed to perfection many times over and was quintessentially his own: the self-alley-oop off the backboard.

Kobe would deploy this move in situations where he found himself boxed in inside the key as a sort of diversionary tactic to free himself up for any easy rebound and put-back. It was a glorious thing to watch.