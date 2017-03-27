Top 5 March Madness Upsets Of Top Seeds

Kentucky Players Were Moved To Tears After The Wildcats Fell To North Carolina

#NCAA Tournament
03.26.17 1 hour ago

Kentucky’s 2016-17 season came to an end in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, as the Wildcats lost in the Elite 8 to North Carolina, 75-73. It was a bitter end for a Kentucky team that had serious national title aspirations and came into the season ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Like many seasons during the John Calipari era in Lexington, the end of the year means that a number of first-year players are heading to the NBA. Most notably, the Wildcats are about to lose star point guard De’Aaron Fox, who seems like he is almost certainly going to be a top-5 pick in the upcoming draft.

But Fox very obviously didn’t view this year as a stepping stone to the NBA. After the Wildcats lost, the Louisiana native broke down in tears while discussing how much this season meant to him and his fellow teammates.

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSBam AdebayoDeAaron FoxKENTUCKY WILDCATSNCAA Tournament
