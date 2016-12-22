George Karl has a new book coming out called Furious George, and much like he did in his coaching career, he appears to have used the pages to blame players for the shortcomings of his team, even going so far as to say that Kenyon Martin didn’t fulfill his potential because he didn’t have a father figure. Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith also got their share of shade thrown at them, and while J.R. responded with pity and Melo hasn’t responded at all, Martin was hopping mad.
