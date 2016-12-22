Getty Image

George Karl has a new book coming out called Furious George, and much like he did in his coaching career, he appears to have used the pages to blame players for the shortcomings of his team, even going so far as to say that Kenyon Martin didn’t fulfill his potential because he didn’t have a father figure. Carmelo Anthony and J.R. Smith also got their share of shade thrown at them, and while J.R. responded with pity and Melo hasn’t responded at all, Martin was hopping mad.

The Nerve of an AWFUL AND COWARD ASS COACH. More to come — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016

I didn't have a father going up. We all know that. What's George Karl excuse for being a terrible person — Kenyon Martin Sr. (@KenyonMartinSr) December 22, 2016