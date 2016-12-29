@kenyonmartinsr yo ya lil man tho… #Sheeesh A video posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:29pm PST

When Kenyon Martin was in his prime, he was one of the NBA’s most exciting and explosive big men. He was so good at playing above the rim that someone put together a compilation of the top-100 dunks of his career. At a time when the NBA was full of players who could sky, Martin was one of the best.

Apparently, K-Mart isn’t the only member of the Martin family whose hops can turn heads. Thanks to J.R. Smith, we learned that Martin’s son, Kenyon Jr., is also capable of going over the top of opponents. Smith, who is out while recovering from a thumb injury, posted a video of K-Mart Jr. setting the crowd ablaze during a high school game. A sophomore at West Hills Chaminade High School in California, Martin’s jam made his daddy proud.