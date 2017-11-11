There’s One NBA Honor That Kevin Durant Says He’s Still Striving For

Getty Image

Kevin Durant has accomplished a lot throughout his 10-plus year NBA career. Individually, he’s won Rookie of the Year, and the Most Valuable Player award for the All-Star Game, regular season and NBA Finals. He’s been on the All-NBA 1st team eight times. He’s been an NBA All-Star eight times.

Last year, he finally broke through with his own NBA Championship after making the controversial decision to sign with the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016. He’s accomplished almost everything you can accomplish as an NBA player.

The one thing that has eluded him all these years is any sort of trophy or award that would put him among the NBA’s elite as a lock-down defender. To call Durant a defensive liability early on in his career isn’t completely fair, but there was a long stretch of his early Oklahoma City days where he was viewed as a transcendent scorer, and nothing more.

Through hard work and determination, Durant changed that narrative. In an interview with ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Durant opened up about his newfound defensive mindset, how he can still improve, and what he hopes to accomplish moving forward.