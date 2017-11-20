Kevin Durant Is ‘Not Sure’ If He’ll Play Wednesday In Oklahoma City

The Warriors improved to 13-4 on the season with a 118-111 win over the Nets in Brooklyn on Sunday night. For the Nets, it was another positive sign that they are able to hang with the NBA’s best. For the Warriors, it was another win while missing one of their top stars.

Golden State took care of Brooklyn without the services of Kevin Durant, who sat out with a left ankle sprain suffered late in the Warriors’ comeback win over the Sixers on Saturday night. Durant is listed as “day-to-day” with the tweaked ankle and Golden State doesn’t have to play again until Wednesday.

That Wednesday night contest is a big one, however, as it will be the Warriors’ first trip to Oklahoma City this season. With the Thunder adding Paul George and Carmelo Anthony this summer, they are considered one of the top contenders to Golden State this season, even if the early returns haven’t quite panned out in OKC. There’s also the ever-present storyline of Durant being back in OKC, where he and the Thunder fans (and organization) have an acrimonious, at the least, relationship.

