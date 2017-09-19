Kevin Durant Is So Mad At Himself Over His Billy Donovan Tweet He Can’t Sleep Or Eat

09.19.17

Kevin Durant has found himself in headlines throughout the summer, often due to his return to being a very active social media presence. For the most part, Durant’s summer on Twitter has been met with laughs and praise as he’s gone back to clowning trolls and making jokes like he did long ago.

It’s been fun seeing a superstar athlete having a real personality on Twitter and not a monotonous brand oriented presence like so many. However, as we’ve seen with Joel Embiid — the NBA’s reigning and defending social media king — that kind of activity can sometimes land them in some trouble.

Durant learned this the hard way on Sunday night when he tweeted and deleted (although not quickly enough to avoid screenshots) a strange third-person string of tweets about how he disliked the Thunder as an organization and playing for coach Billy Donovan. The tweets sparked controversy over whether Durant used alternate Twitter accounts to defend himself in his mentions.

On Tuesday, speaking at TechCrunch in San Francisco, Durant apologized for the tweets and noted they were “childish” and “idiotic.” However, it was still baffling how the tweets could have happened, considering they were in the third person and seemed to indicate that there was far more animosity towards the Thunder and Donovan than he’s let on since his departure.

