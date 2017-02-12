Top 5 Dimes Of The '16-'17 NBA Season

Kevin Durant Was Mercilessly Booed By Thunder Fans During Pregame Introductions

02.11.17 2 hours ago

To the surprise of no one, Thunder fans weren’t exactly kind to Kevin Durant during pregame introductions on Saturday night. Durant is making his return to Oklahoma City after leaving the team for Golden State in free agency over the offseason, which meant emotions were high heading into the game.

Prior to the tip, we knew that Durant expected it to be so bad that he hired extra security, although there’s no word on whether or not it was necessary. What we do know is that he was walking into an especially hostile environment – most notably, Thunder fans made these vicious “KowarD” shirts. Thunder fans also thought it would be fun to torment Durant prior to the game, as they made signs, dressed like cupcakes, and brought snakes to the arena to get a point across to Durant.

The pregame introductions weren’t the first chance Thunder fans got to boo Durant, even if they were the loudest boos of the night. The Oklahoma City faithful got the chance to let Durant hear it when he ran out with the rest of the Warriors for warm-ups.

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP