Kevin Durant And Former ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry Are Now Feuding On Twitter

#ESPN #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant #Twitter
08.18.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Kevin Durant is logged on and is NBA Jam on fire right now. The NBA Finals MVP and Larry O’Brien Trophy possesser is talking his way through the dog days of summer, both in interviews and on Twitter. On Friday, his newest target was former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry.

Just like everyone on your Facebook feed you vaguely remember from high school, McHenry is pivoting from sports to politics. A cynical view of the move is that she’s angling for a job at Fox News, but maybe she’s just passionate about politics in this nation and it also happens to include calling out one of the biggest sports stars in America.

McHenry tweeted about how celebrities should use their platform to bring people together on Friday. It was actually pretty innocuous.

Around The Web

TOPICS#ESPN#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant#Twitter
TAGSBritt McHenryESPNGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTTwitter

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP