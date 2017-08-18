Getty Image

Kevin Durant is logged on and is NBA Jam on fire right now. The NBA Finals MVP and Larry O’Brien Trophy possesser is talking his way through the dog days of summer, both in interviews and on Twitter. On Friday, his newest target was former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry.

Just like everyone on your Facebook feed you vaguely remember from high school, McHenry is pivoting from sports to politics. A cynical view of the move is that she’s angling for a job at Fox News, but maybe she’s just passionate about politics in this nation and it also happens to include calling out one of the biggest sports stars in America.

McHenry tweeted about how celebrities should use their platform to bring people together on Friday. It was actually pretty innocuous.