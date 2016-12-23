Kobe V. Duncan: Who's Really The GOAT?

Kevin Durant Literally Threw The Ball Through The Rim Right In Brook Lopez’s Face

12.22.16 3 hours ago 2 Comments

Kevin Durant is one of a kind and that point was reinforced on Thursday evening in a game against the Brooklyn Nets. In the first half, the near 7-footer made Nets forward Bojan Bogdanovic look utterly silly with a ridiculous cross-over that would make any NBA guard jealous. After halftime, Durant was up to a more “traditional” task but he made it his own by using his incredible length.

In a stunning turn of events, the Golden State Warriors actually trailed their inferior opponent by 16 points at the break, but the wheels of a comeback were already turning when the play above transpired. Durant furthered the momentum by, quite literally, throwing down on Nets center Brook Lopez, taking off from what appeared to be a preposterous distance from the rim before finishing a bucket.

For good measure, Lopez was whistled for a foul on the play and Durant completed a three-point possession in a way that only a handful of NBA players could even contemplate. Trying to describe Kevin Durant to a non-NBA fan could prove quite difficult, simply because “7-footer that can run, jump, shoot, defend and pass” doesn’t make a ton of sense. However, that is exactly what he is and this is yet another example of his obscene skill set.

TAGSBROOK LOPEZBROOKLYN NETSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

