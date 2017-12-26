Getty Image

The officials were at the center of Monday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. While they were most harshly criticized down the stretch of the game, when they did not call a few fouls that Kevin Durant committed against LeBron James, they did cause some controversy when they did not give Durant his second technical foul in the first quarter and kick him out of the game.

Obviously tossing Durant would have been a wildly controversial move, even if you could argue he deserved to pick up a technical for lightly shoving a basketball into Cavaliers guard Jose Calderon. Even ESPN’s Jeff Van Gundy said that players of Durant’s caliber get officiated differently, even if this should have been a tech.

Jeff Van Gundy with real talk about Kevin Durant not getting called for a second technical foul: "He should be ejected, but they won't do it…It's a total double standard, we know it exists and it's OK that it exists. Just admit it." pic.twitter.com/y5Ziqn2obo — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) December 25, 2017

After the game, Durant talked about the incident with ESPN’s Chris Haynes. While he said a few Cleveland players were trying to get him kicked out of the game, Durant claims that a number of them knew they did not want to pick up a win over the Warriors with the former MVP watching from the locker room.