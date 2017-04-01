Getty Image

Kevin Durant is reportedly close to returning to the floor after a scary knee injury that turned out to be “only” a torn MCL and a bone bruise. However, Durant’s future wasn’t immediately clear when the injury took place back in February during a game against the Washington Wizards, and the Golden State Warriors forward opened up about the time period following the contest on a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Durant’s original diagnosis was (much) worse than what actually transpired, and he indicated that to Simmons.

“The first diagnosis we got was that I broke my leg, fractured my tibia, and that’s a four or five month recovery,” Durant said. “I just bust out crying. I’m like not again.”