This NBA Season Belongs To Russell Westbrook

Kevin Durant Was Originally Told His Leg Was Broken And He Burst Out Crying

03.31.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant is reportedly close to returning to the floor after a scary knee injury that turned out to be “only” a torn MCL and a bone bruise. However, Durant’s future wasn’t immediately clear when the injury took place back in February during a game against the Washington Wizards, and the Golden State Warriors forward opened up about the time period following the contest on a recent episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Durant’s original diagnosis was (much) worse than what actually transpired, and he indicated that to Simmons.

“The first diagnosis we got was that I broke my leg, fractured my tibia, and that’s a four or five month recovery,” Durant said. “I just bust out crying. I’m like not again.”

Around The Web

TAGSbill simmonsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT
The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

The New Cast Of ‘Mystery Science Theater 3000’ Isn’t Sweating The Pressure

03.30.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP