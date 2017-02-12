OKC Thunder fans chant "Cupcake" at Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/adNK7WRJLl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 12, 2017

Kevin Durant‘s reception from Oklahoma City fans has been anything but warm. Thunder fans have tried their hardest make his first game back since leaving for the Golden State Warriors difficult, as they have booed Durant all night. His reception during pregame introductions was icy, and before that, Thunder fans did everything they could to get the point across that they haven’t forgiven him for joining forces with the Dubs.

The fan who raised the most eyebrows was this person, who went to the game dressed like a massive cupcake.