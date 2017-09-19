Getty Image

There’s an old cliche that the cover-up is always worse than the crime. Over the weekend, Kevin Durant got raked over the coals when his official Twitter account made disparaging comments about both his former Thunder teammates and his former coach Bill Donovan in Oklahoma City.

But what was curious about those tweets was that “Durant” kept referring to himself in the third person, which immediately aroused suspicion that he may have multiple secret Twitter accounts that he uses to defend himself against his vocal social media detractors and simply forgot to switch users before he fired off angry responses.

In the wake of immense public scrutiny on Tuesday, Durant admitted to both dragging his former coach and team, as well as to having an additional Instagram account that he claims is reserved for friends and family. However, in his public statements at TechCrunch in San Francisco, he didn’t mention the secret Twitter accounts.