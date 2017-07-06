Getty Image

Dion Waiters agreed to a new 4-year, $52 million deal with the Heat on Wednesday that will keep him in Miami through 2021. The move makes sense for both parties, as Waiters flourished in his first year with the Heat last season, posting career-best stats.

Waiters’ comfort in Miami with coach Erik Spoelstra and the rest of the Heat staff was apparent throughout the season and something he has otherwise been missing in his young career. The only time Waiters came close to appearing as comfortable as he was in Miami was in his time with Kevin Durant and Oklahoma City.

Waiters has written about how he loved playing with Durant and how they used to go at each other in 1-on-1 games while in OKC. Durant enjoyed those times too and takes pride in Waiters’ improvement to being a player that can get a long-term deal. Durant offered a congratulatory message to Waiters on his YouTube page, and took credit for Dion — who he calls his “first born” — getting paid.