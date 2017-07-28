Kevin Durant — NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP — is not concerned about much of anything this summer. As Durant fulfills sponsorship obligations and celebrates his success, he’s been asked about a lot of different things. But winning it all seems to have lifted a lot of the worry from Durant’s life.

He’s enjoyed watching Kyle Kuzma break out at Las Vegas Summer League despite him playing for another Western Conference team and he doesn’t seem to care about any of the drama in the East surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not even LaVar Ball can get to him. And when ESPN asked Durant about Kyrie Irving’s trade request, he flatly dismissed any notion that he’s thinking about where the point guard will end up.