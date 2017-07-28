Kevin Durant Doesn’t Care Where Kyrie Irving Ends Up Playing Next Season

#Kevin Durant #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.28.17 2 hours ago
Kevin Durant — NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP — is not concerned about much of anything this summer. As Durant fulfills sponsorship obligations and celebrates his success, he’s been asked about a lot of different things. But winning it all seems to have lifted a lot of the worry from Durant’s life.

He’s enjoyed watching Kyle Kuzma break out at Las Vegas Summer League despite him playing for another Western Conference team and he doesn’t seem to care about any of the drama in the East surrounding the Cleveland Cavaliers. Not even LaVar Ball can get to him. And when ESPN asked Durant about Kyrie Irving’s trade request, he flatly dismissed any notion that he’s thinking about where the point guard will end up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kevin Durant#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKEVIN DURANTKYRIE IRVING

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 3 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 4 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP