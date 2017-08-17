



Getty Image

Kevin Durant had strong words for president Donald Trump, joining the growing list of NBA players who have spoken out against the 45th president of the United States.

Durant confirmed that he won’t visit the White House if his Golden State Warriors are invited by Trump, making it clear he doesn’t respect the president and how he’s handled various things during his time in office. Durant gave an interview to ESPN on “Kevin Durant Day” at his hometown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, and had no problem saying he’s skipping the White House because of Trump.

“Nah, I won’t do that,” Durant told ESPN. “I don’t respect who’s in office right now.”

Durant expounded on his feelings towards Trump in the interview, and also thanked the numerous stars around the NBA and NFL that have opened up the dialogue about social and political issues and been very strong in using their platform and voice.

“I just wanted to sit back and analyze everything and gather my thoughts,” Durant said. “I wanted to say something immediately, but I definitely want to be the voice of where I come from and people who have come from my neighborhood and deal with oppression. “I’m representing a lot of people. As far as what’s going on in our country, for one as an athlete, you have to commend Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, CP3 (Chris Paul), [and] Dwyane Wade for starting that conversation last year. Russell Westbrook also said something in his speech. A lot guys with platforms have drove the conversation in a good direction. And what’s going on in Charlottesville, that was unfathomable.”

Durant directly blamed Trump for the tenuous state of the nation in recent months, saying the divide between people and an escalation of tensions since the election is his fault.

“He’s definitely driving it,” Durant said. “I feel ever since he’s got into office, or since he ran for the presidency, our country has been so divided and it’s not a coincidence.

Durant joins LeBron James and other former players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in criticizing Trump in recent days after his response to Nazi/white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. As Trump speaks out against the removal of confederate monuments around the nation, some of the biggest stars in sports are speaking out against him.