Kevin Durant had strong words for president Donald Trump, joining the growing list of NBA players who have spoken out against the 45th president of the United States. Durant confirmed that he won’t visit the White House if his Golden State Warriors are invited by Trump, making it clear he doesn’t respect the president and how he’s handled various things during his time in office.

Durant had already been critical of Trump, saying that NBA players “don’t f–k with him” in another interview. But Durant also gave an interview to ESPN on “Kevin Durant Day” at his hometown of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, and had no problem saying he’s skipping the White House because of Trump.