Kevin Durant Said NBA Player Feelings Towards Trump Are Simple: ‘We Don’t F*ck With Him’

#Golden State Warriors #Donald Trump #Kevin Durant
08.17.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Winning a championship and getting the proverbial monkey off of his back last season has brought back the old Kevin Durant. This is the KD that claps back at those criticizing him on Twitter, crushes Knicks fans’ dreams, and openly discusses why LeBron James can’t be traded by the Cavs with Lil Dicky.

Durant’s old Twitter account is the thing of legend, but for a few years he’d taken a step back. Now, with a ring on its way, he’s back to being himself, having fun and letting his opinions be known. Over the past few days, a number of current and former NBA players have spoken candidly about Donald Trump and his weak comments on the Charlottesville tragedy and continued refusal to condemn the Nazis and white supremacists that marched and caused violence in Virginia.

LeBron has been among those that have been the most vocal about his disdain for Trump and problems with the president’s handling of this situation, but he hasn’t been alone. On Thursday, Durant took the Larry O’Brien trophy home to Maryland where he was met by a massive welcoming party that also included some media and a videographer from TMZ Sports.

Durant was asked about the recent increase in NBA players and especially stars being more vocal against Trump, and he offered a very simple explanation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Donald Trump#Kevin Durant
TAGSdonald trumpGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 day ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP