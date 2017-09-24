Getty Image

Donald Trump set off yet another media firestorm this weekend at a rally in Alabama when he referred to NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as “sons of bitches” and suggested that the owners should fire them. He then re-ignited the long-smoldering war with the NBA by “rescinding” the reigning champion Warriors’ White House invitation after Steph Curry announced that he and his teammates would opt to forego the ceremonial visit.

The whole “you can’t break up with me because I’m breaking up with you” routine is just the sort of petulant, adolescent response that has become standard operating procedure for this president. Numerous players, most notably LeBron James, came to Curry’s defense, and on Sunday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr released a stunningly eloquent rebuke of Trump’s tactics.

Kevin Durant also commented on the situation, reiterating that he and the rest of his teammates stand behind Steph as well as their collective decision not to visit the White House.