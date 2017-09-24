Kevin Durant Responded To Donald Trump Rescinding The Warriors’ White House Invite

#Golden State Warriors #Donald Trump #Stephen Curry #Kevin Durant
09.24.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Donald Trump set off yet another media firestorm this weekend at a rally in Alabama when he referred to NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as “sons of bitches” and suggested that the owners should fire them. He then re-ignited the long-smoldering war with the NBA by “rescinding” the reigning champion Warriors’ White House invitation after Steph Curry announced that he and his teammates would opt to forego the ceremonial visit.

The whole “you can’t break up with me because I’m breaking up with you” routine is just the sort of petulant, adolescent response that has become standard operating procedure for this president. Numerous players, most notably LeBron James, came to Curry’s defense, and on Sunday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr released a stunningly eloquent rebuke of Trump’s tactics.

Kevin Durant also commented on the situation, reiterating that he and the rest of his teammates stand behind Steph as well as their collective decision not to visit the White House.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Donald Trump#Stephen Curry#Kevin Durant
TAGSCOLIN KAEPERNICKdonald trumpGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTSTEPHEN CURRYSTEVE KERR

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 2 days ago
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 5 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP