Kevin Durant Is Done Trying To Convince Thunder Fans He Loved Playing In Oklahoma City

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Golden State Warriors #Russell Westbrook #Kevin Durant
11.22.17 15 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are once again in Oklahoma City for a Wednesday night matchup with Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and the Thunder. Despite the fact that we’re more than a year removed from Durant’s OKC exit, it doesn’t really feel like any of the tension between Durant, Westbrook, and the Thunder has gone away.

In a lot of ways, Durant did this to himself. Just when you thought that maybe the basketball world was going to move on to the Kyrie Irving vs. LeBron James beef, Durant fired off a bunch of tweets from what he claims was not a burner Twitter account trashing Westbrook and the Thunder. It’s hard to heal a wound if you keep picking at the scab, and that’s exactly what Durant did this summer.

Now, in fairness to Durant, he owned up to those tweets. He said it was dumb. He said it kept him up at night. He was remorseful. Durant’s words mean nothing to Thunder fans – we know that already – but Durant did say them, and it seemed genuine.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Golden State Warriors#Russell Westbrook#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP