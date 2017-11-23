Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are once again in Oklahoma City for a Wednesday night matchup with Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony, and the Thunder. Despite the fact that we’re more than a year removed from Durant’s OKC exit, it doesn’t really feel like any of the tension between Durant, Westbrook, and the Thunder has gone away.

In a lot of ways, Durant did this to himself. Just when you thought that maybe the basketball world was going to move on to the Kyrie Irving vs. LeBron James beef, Durant fired off a bunch of tweets from what he claims was not a burner Twitter account trashing Westbrook and the Thunder. It’s hard to heal a wound if you keep picking at the scab, and that’s exactly what Durant did this summer.

Now, in fairness to Durant, he owned up to those tweets. He said it was dumb. He said it kept him up at night. He was remorseful. Durant’s words mean nothing to Thunder fans – we know that already – but Durant did say them, and it seemed genuine.