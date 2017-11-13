Getty Image

The Warriors are the NBA’s best team for a number of reasons. The main one being that the team is made up of four All-Star caliber players, including a pair of former MVPs. However, part of why the four stars work together is due to their easily apparent chemistry.

The four stars all work in harmony on the floor and seem to genuinely enjoy playing with each other and sharing the ball, while also having fun with each other off the court. That isn’t to say there weren’t some growing pains last season during their first year together, with the most notable moment that caused mild panic, if you can even say that, about the team chemistry being Draymond Green and Kevin Durant ripping into each other on the sidelines during a loss to the Kings.

The two shrugged it off as just part of what happens when teammates care about winning, and they were proved right as there weren’t any lingering problems throughout the season. On Monday, Durant was asked about that moment and had a hilarious way of describing the incident.