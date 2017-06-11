Getty Image

Kevin Durant joining the Golden State Warriors last summer changed the NBA landscape for potentially the next three years. Should Durant and Curry both re-sign in Golden State as expected, the Warriors could have their four best players under contract through 2019, and will be the favorites to win the title in each of those seasons (including this one in which they are up 3-1 on the Cavaliers).

Durant’s choice to leave the Thunder and go to the Warriors — after the Warriors came back from 3-1 down to beat OKC in the Western Conference Finals — puzzled many, but it appears as though Durant will be rewarded with at least one title, making his decision, ultimately, successful. The push for Durant from the Warriors reportedly started immediately after Game 7, as Draymond Green called Durant from the parking lot that night.

That anecdote came from a Zach Lowe story that quotes Draymond Green directly in saying “that was my next call” after noting that Green called GM Bob Myers right after the game. That’s a pretty good source on the matter, but Durant — despite that seemingly coming directly from Green — told reporters on Sunday afternoon that it’s 100 percent false.