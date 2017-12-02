Kevin Durant Became The Latest Superstar To Get Ejected This Week

12.01.17 1 hour ago

It’s been quite a week for superstars having high-profile run-ins with NBA officials. LeBron James made headlines on Tuesday night for earning his first-ever ejection of his career against the Miami Heat after charging at an official to protest a no-call.

There was plenty of debate about whether he deserved to get tossed so quickly, as the ref only assessed him a single tech before throwing him out, and re-ignited the ongoing argument about whether superstars get officiated differently.

Anthony Davis joined the fray on Wednesday night as he also earned the first ejection of his young career after he totally lost it on an official in a game against the Timberwolves. His outburst also resulted in a pretty hefty fine.

Not to be outdone, Kevin Durant got himself tossed midway through the fourth quarter against the Magic on Friday night with the Warriors up 14 points for mouthing off to an official after not getting a call on a drive to the basket.

