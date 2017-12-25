Kevin Durant Felt His ‘Pass The Torch’ Comment About LeBron Got Taken Out Of Context

The 2017 NBA Finals weren’t just a redemption quest for the Golden State Warriors, whose collapse against the Cavs the previous year had threatened to haunt them for the rest of their days. It was also bittersweet vindication for Kevin Durant, who’d spent the season absorbing relentless criticism for hitching his wagon to a star in free agency.

With just under a minute remaining in Game 3, Durant knocked down arguably a series-clinching three-pointer to put the Warriors up 3-0, and he did it in dramatic — and symbolic — fashion with a pull-up jumper in transition right in LeBron James’ face.

Earlier this season, Durant said he felt like LeBron was “passing the torch” in that moment, but in hindsight and after a certain amount of backlash, he’s now tried to clarify those comments that he felt got pulled out of context.

