Kevin Durant Thinks He Was Fouled On That Final Play Against The Cavs

Kevin Durant son pozisyon hakkında : ” Faul olduğunu hissettim, kendim düşmedim.Bence fauldü.”pic.twitter.com/37mDDE6ihJ — NBA Followers (@NBAFollowers23) December 25, 2016

The Cavs-Warriors Christmas Day Finals rematch was the best gift any of us could’ve asked for. LeBron James and Kevin Durant were both in MVP form, and after overcoming a 14-point fourth quarter deficit, the Cavs were able to pull out a win thanks to some familiar heroics from Kyrie Irving in the waning moments.

After Uncle Drew’s crunch-time jumper to take the lead with just a few seconds remaining, the Warriors had one last shot. The Warriors, of course, gave it to Durant, who’d had the hot hand for Golden State all game. But after he caught the inbounds pass with Richard Jefferson draped all over him, Durant stumbled and fell before getting a shot off.