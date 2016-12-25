The Internet Reacts To Kevin Durant Joining The Warriors

Kevin Durant Thinks He Was Fouled On That Final Play Against The Cavs

12.25.16 23 hours ago

The Cavs-Warriors Christmas Day Finals rematch was the best gift any of us could’ve asked for. LeBron James and Kevin Durant were both in MVP form, and after overcoming a 14-point fourth quarter deficit, the Cavs were able to pull out a win thanks to some familiar heroics from Kyrie Irving in the waning moments.

After Uncle Drew’s crunch-time jumper to take the lead with just a few seconds remaining, the Warriors had one last shot. The Warriors, of course, gave it to Durant, who’d had the hot hand for Golden State all game. But after he caught the inbounds pass with Richard Jefferson draped all over him, Durant stumbled and fell before getting a shot off.

TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSKEVIN DURANT

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 days ago 10 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP