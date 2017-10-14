Kevin Durant Paid Giannis Antetokounmpo The Ultimate Compliment

Getty Image

Kevin Durant is already one of the best players in NBA history, and at the age of 29, there is plenty of room for the Golden State Warriors star to keep building his ultimate legacy. That kind of reputation brings with it quite a bit of weight when Durant discusses the game in an overall sense, and on Friday, he paid an extremely generous compliment to a fellow member of the NBA fraternity.

Within the confines of a Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Durant was asked about some of his favorite players to watch in the league.

While he made sure to mention teammate and two-time MVP Steph Curry (as well as Portland’s CJ McCollum), Durant keyed in on Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.