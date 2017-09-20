Kevin Durant Had Jet-Lagged Second Thoughts About Leaving The Thunder For Golden State

09.20.17 49 mins ago

Kevin Durant is still fighting the demons created when he left Oklahoma City for the Golden State Warriors two summers ago. It was a move that didn’t pay off at first, but now it has. And Durant certainly seems happy with the move, one he’s often had to justify to fans and critics alike.

But the backlash he’s received over the following years has certainly manifested itself in strange ways and he’s learned to defend it, but as was reported in a San Francisco Magazine feature about Durant, the decision to go to Golden State didn’t always seem like such a good idea.

The piece is interesting in a number of ways. It discusses Durant’s tech investments and the opportunities that living and playing in that region of the country has presented him financially. But it also includes a moment shortly after Durant had decided to leave Oklahoma City and join the Warriors in Golden State.

Much of the feature discusses the friendship Durant has with Rich Kleiman, who serves as his agent, manager, an business partner. But later in the piece, the two recall a trip to China they took shortly after Durant left OKC and was dealing with the fallout of that decision.

