Kevin Durant Was Getting A Haircut When He Saw Gordon Hayward Break His Ankle

#NBA Tipoff #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
10.24.17 2 hours ago

YouTube

Kevin Durant may have goofed on Twitter this summer, but he’s taking his YouTube page very seriously this season. That includes giving us a behind the scenes look at his day-to-day life in some videos he’s making throughout the season.

His first video of the 2017 season is supposed to give us a look at his opening night celebration with the Warriors, but the most striking moment comes before the game. He’s sitting in a home watching Celtics/Cavaliers a few hours before Golden State’s ring ceremony and game against the Houston Rockets.

Durant is sitting for a haircut while a chef appears to be preparing a meal for him and his friends. And then Kevin Harlan’s voice starts saying “Gordon Hayward has broken his leg” over and over again, and Durant is stunned.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Tipoff#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSGordon HaywardKEVIN DURANTNBA Tipoff

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP