YouTube

Kevin Durant may have goofed on Twitter this summer, but he’s taking his YouTube page very seriously this season. That includes giving us a behind the scenes look at his day-to-day life in some videos he’s making throughout the season.

His first video of the 2017 season is supposed to give us a look at his opening night celebration with the Warriors, but the most striking moment comes before the game. He’s sitting in a home watching Celtics/Cavaliers a few hours before Golden State’s ring ceremony and game against the Houston Rockets.

Durant is sitting for a haircut while a chef appears to be preparing a meal for him and his friends. And then Kevin Harlan’s voice starts saying “Gordon Hayward has broken his leg” over and over again, and Durant is stunned.