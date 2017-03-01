Getty Image

Kevin Durant’s knee injury, which the Warriors reportedly fear is worse than the original diagnosis of a hyperextension, changes Golden State’s priorities on the buyout market.

Golden statewas going to sign Jose Calderon with their open roster spot in order to bolster their point guard rotation with a quality veteran, but Durant’s injury makes adding a wing the more imperative move. The team will reportedly sign and then waive Calderon, clearing room to sign Matt Barnes, who was released by the Kings to make room for incoming players in the DeMarcus Cousins trade.

Sources tell Haynes and me that the Warriors plan to sign Jose Calderon as they promised but then waive him to make room for Matt Barnes. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 1, 2017