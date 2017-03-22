Bad News For The Warriors, According To NBA 2K17

The Warriors May Have Received Good News On Kevin Durant’s Return

03.22.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant sprained his MCL and suffered a tibial bone bruise on Feb. 28, leaving his status for the rest of the regular season unknown. The Warriors shut their star forward down for four weeks and said they would reevaluate the situation then.

That was three weeks ago, so an official update is yet to come, but ESPN’s Marc Stein and Chris Haynes did some sleuthing and report that the Warriors are “cautiously optimistic” that Durant will be able to return before the end of the regular season. Durant completed his first on-court workout prior to the Warriors game in Dallas on Tuesday, and they are “encouraged” by his progress so far.

Golden State struggled to adjust to Durant’s absence at first, but after a three-game losing skid the Warriors have rebounded with five consecutive victories. Even still, getting Durant back prior to the playoffs would be huge for Golden State in re-adjusting to his presence in the lineup and getting comfortable as they look to make another NBA Finals run. ESPN notes that the goal is for Durant to come back for the final week of the season.

If you’re into projecting when they would try to bring Durant back into the fold, the easy target date is April 8, which is the start of a three-game homestand for the Warriors to close out the season.

Around The Web

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 5 days ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP