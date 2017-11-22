Getty Image

Kevin Durant does appear to be headed for another showdown against his former team and Russell Westbrook.

The Golden State Warriors star is probable to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Durant was initially “not sure” if he would play Westbrook and the Thunder earlier in the week, as the forward had been dealing with a left ankle injury that kept him out of the lineup on Sunday.

But it appears that he’s good to go for a return trip to Oklahoma City, which I’m sure will be a warm homecoming for a Thunder legend. Chris Hayes of ESPN reported on Wednesday afternoon that sources indicated Durant would be in the lineup, and the reigning NBA Finals MVP later confirmed himself that he’s feeling better.