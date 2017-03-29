Getty Image

It’s been a little more than a month since Kevin Durant went down with a knee injury, and despite fears that the Warriors – whose Splash Brother stars had struggled to find their range for significant stretches of the season – would spiral out of control in his absence and loosen their grip on the No. 1 seed in the West, just the opposite has happened.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have rediscovered their swagger, and Golden State has been on an absolute tear. They’ve won eight straight and 10 of their last 13 overall, which has included quality victories over the Rockets, Thunder, and Grizzlies. Now, it appears they could get Durant back in the mix before the end of the regular season.

Kevin Durant Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/8VheaQINPo — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 29, 2017

Though not much has changed since the last official update, no news is good news for Warriors fans. With just eight games remaining, the Dubs have a 2.5 game advantage over the Spurs for the top spot out West. The 7-10 day time-line would bring Durant back for a few tune-up games against the Pelicans, Jazz, and Lakers before the playoffs get underway.

Either way, it looks like KD’s recovery remains on schedule, which is bad news for whoever has designs on unseating them in the postseason.