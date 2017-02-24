The Top 5 Small Forwards In The NBA

02.24.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

JaVale McGee and Shaquille O’Neal’s feud was reignited by way of a Twitter war that took place late Thursday night and early Friday morning. McGee took exception to Shaq’s latest efforts at making fun of him, which came by way of a video compilation of McGee’s many miscues over his career.

This wasn’t the first time McGee had found himself being laughed at by O’Neal, who has made McGee a regular on “Shaqtin’ A Fool,” and McGee’s had enough of O’Neal’s shenanigans and went off on the Hall of Famer on Twitter once again. The two traded Twitter jabs, with O’Neal threatening to fight McGee and McGee telling Shaq to “stick to cooning.

On Friday, McGee’s teammate Kevin Durant came to JaVale’s defense and took some shots of his own directed at O’Neal.

