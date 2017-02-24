Getty Image

JaVale McGee and Shaquille O’Neal’s feud was reignited by way of a Twitter war that took place late Thursday night and early Friday morning. McGee took exception to Shaq’s latest efforts at making fun of him, which came by way of a video compilation of McGee’s many miscues over his career.

Lmfao Javale Mcgee gotta go to TNT to fight Shaq for this. No way around it pic.twitter.com/Kj9E2rKhwV — Flexbrook (@PrimeDebo) February 24, 2017

This wasn’t the first time McGee had found himself being laughed at by O’Neal, who has made McGee a regular on “Shaqtin’ A Fool,” and McGee’s had enough of O’Neal’s shenanigans and went off on the Hall of Famer on Twitter once again. The two traded Twitter jabs, with O’Neal threatening to fight McGee and McGee telling Shaq to “stick to cooning.”

On Friday, McGee’s teammate Kevin Durant came to JaVale’s defense and took some shots of his own directed at O’Neal.