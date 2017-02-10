Getty Image

Throughout all of the hoopla surrounding his decision to leave the Thunder for Golden State this past summer, Kevin Durant has always maintained his choice was an all-encompassing life decision, not just a basketball or money decision. He considered all faces, and how his decision would affect him, despite whatever backlash he knew would come his way.

So when Durant sat down with Bill Simmons for a podcast after the Warriors beat the shorthanded Chicago Bulls this week, it was only natural that he reiterated that stance. But KD was increasingly open and frank during the nearly 80-minute podcast, discussing a myriad of topics from his role on the Warriors, to the 10 best athletes of all time, and a ton of random discussion about LeBron James.

But when it came time to talk about his decision last summer, though he has grown tired of discussing it, he did open up about the entire process, with the help of his agent Rich Kleiman, who oddly poked in two-thirds of the way into the interview.

It was then, with Kleiman now firmly entrenched into the conversation that they dropped a random nugget about how Jay Z was a part of the decision making. With Durant having infamously signing to Roc Nation Sports in 2013, reportedly to help build his brand, it’s no shocker to hear that Jay was an influence on the biggest business decision of Durant’s life and of their partnership. What is interesting, however, is finding out what his role in the process was exactly.