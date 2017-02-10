Kevin Durant Opened Up About How Jay Z Helped Him Make His Free Agency Decision

#Jay Z
image-uploaded-from-ios
Contributing Writer
02.10.17

Getty Image

Throughout all of the hoopla surrounding his decision to leave the Thunder for Golden State this past summer, Kevin Durant has always maintained his choice was an all-encompassing life decision, not just a basketball or money decision. He considered all faces, and how his decision would affect him, despite whatever backlash he knew would come his way.

So when Durant sat down with Bill Simmons for a podcast after the Warriors beat the shorthanded Chicago Bulls this week, it was only natural that he reiterated that stance. But KD was increasingly open and frank during the nearly 80-minute podcast, discussing a myriad of topics from his role on the Warriors, to the 10 best athletes of all time, and a ton of random discussion about LeBron James.

But when it came time to talk about his decision last summer, though he has grown tired of discussing it, he did open up about the entire process, with the help of his agent Rich Kleiman, who oddly poked in two-thirds of the way into the interview.

It was then, with Kleiman now firmly entrenched into the conversation that they dropped a random nugget about how Jay Z was a part of the decision making. With Durant having infamously signing to Roc Nation Sports in 2013, reportedly to help build his brand, it’s no shocker to hear that Jay was an influence on the biggest business decision of Durant’s life and of their partnership. What is interesting, however, is finding out what his role in the process was exactly.

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJay ZKEVIN DURANT
Author Profile Picture
An anti-social contrarian who hates everything you love, but loves everything you hate. I'm probably busy watching season 3 of The Wire, Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals or telling my kids to brush their teeth.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP