Kevin Durant Kissed A Fan On The Cheek After She Was Hit By An Errant Pass

12.15.17 6 mins ago

Kevin Durant got rather close to a fan at Oracle Arena on Thursday night. The Warriors superstar gave a fan a quick kiss when an errant pass appeared to hit her while she was sitting courtside as Golden State took on the Dallas Mavericks.

Durant wasn’t even the person who hit the fan, but he and fellow Warrior Jordan Bell went over to see if she was doing alright after a pass hit her on the near sideline during the third quarter of the game.

The ball unexpectedly went out of play when Mavericks guard Devin Harris aborted a drive to the hoop and sent a wild pass to the sideline. No Mav was in the vicinity, though, and the ball went right into the first row.

