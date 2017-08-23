Getty Image

Kevin Durant is one of the league’s most prolific scorers and has been for the majority of his 10 year NBA career. Durant’s only season in which he averaged fewer than 25 points per game was his rookie season, when he still managed 20.3 points per game. It’s rare for a player to come straight out of college and put up that kind of production, but Durant has always been an other worldly scoring talent.

It should come as no surprise that, considering Durant’s age, on of his favorite players growing up was Kobe Bryant. So when an 18-year-old Durant got the chance to meet Kobe at a USA Basketball event, he was in awe that the legend was aware of him and knew his name.

Durant told that story during a recent recording of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones,” in which guests eat chicken wings with various hot sauces on them and answer questions and tell stories. Durant was asked about a picture of him and Kobe from an old Instagram post, and Durant explained how that meeting was inspirational for him and the lesson he learned from Bryant (28:48 of the below video).