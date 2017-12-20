Steve Kerr Thought Kevin Durant Paid Homage To Kobe Bryant With His Game-Winning Shot Against The Lakers

#NBA Jumpstart #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant #Kobe Bryant #LA Lakers
12.19.17 1 hour ago

The Golden State Warriors played spoiler on Tuesday evening, a role that the defending NBA champions aren’t often given the opportunity to play. However, with Kobe Bryant taking the headlines on the night of his jersey retirement ceremony, the Warriors were second fiddle and, over the course of 53 minutes, it wasn’t exactly the most memorably dominant performance from Golden State.

In the end, though, Kevin Durant knocked down a game-winning jumper in overtime to propel the champs to a two-point win and, according to his head coach, that may not have been a coincidence.

When prompted about a potential connection between Durant’s heroics (on a night in which he struggled overall) and Bryant’s presence, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the following.

“Yeah. If you think about it Kobe’s career…how many games like that did he have where, you know, maybe things weren’t going the way it would seem when he shot. Michael Jordan used to do that all that time, that’s what the great players do. They still come through in the clutch on a night when maybe things aren’t going very well. I thought that’s what KD [Kevin Durant] did tonight.”

