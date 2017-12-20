Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors played spoiler on Tuesday evening, a role that the defending NBA champions aren’t often given the opportunity to play. However, with Kobe Bryant taking the headlines on the night of his jersey retirement ceremony, the Warriors were second fiddle and, over the course of 53 minutes, it wasn’t exactly the most memorably dominant performance from Golden State.

In the end, though, Kevin Durant knocked down a game-winning jumper in overtime to propel the champs to a two-point win and, according to his head coach, that may not have been a coincidence.

When prompted about a potential connection between Durant’s heroics (on a night in which he struggled overall) and Bryant’s presence, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said the following.