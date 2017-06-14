Getty Image

Kevin Durant had huge praise for one of his toughest NBA Finals opponents on Tuesday night. The Golden State Warriors superstar raved about Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving on The Bill Simmons Podcast, calling him better than Allen Iverson.

Simmons had the reigning NBA Finals MVP on his podcast on Tuesday night, and the two had a wide-ranging interview that recapped the Finals. Durant said a lot of interesting things—including that former president Barack Obama send him a text to say congrats. One of the most interesting moments came when Durant compared some of Golden State’s toughest opponents to some of the best players in league history.