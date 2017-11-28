Getty Image

Kevin Durant is one of the game’s best players, but that doesn’t mean he’s not on the looking for the best up and coming basketball players in America. He is always open to giving his fellow players compliments, even if they’re not even his peers just yet.

Durant posted a video to his YouTube page on Tuesday where he broke down some of the most notable high school hoops prospects in the country, and he was highly complimentary to players like LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson.

“I love his game because he’s skilled,” Durant said about Ball. Durant pointed out that Ball often shoots from anywhere because he’s just that talented, and getting him into a more rigid system in college and the pros will only make him better.